Sam Ricketts: Belief key to Josh Laurent’s run of goals for Shrewsbury Town

Laurent has won two man of the match awards and netted three goals in recent weeks to catch the eye of Shrewsbury fans.

His three-goal haul is just one short of the total he managed last season, while two league goals – both struck against Bristol Rovers – was his total in League One last term.

"I think Josh is an all-round player," Ricketts said. "You've got to look at what his strengths are and they are his running power. He can drive with the ball.

"Whether that's from a deeper position or slightly more advanced, you just want him travelling with the ball and carrying it, he does it very well.

"We had a review of last year's FA Cup games going into this season's to stir the memories and see what last season brought for us.

"Josh has gone on record and said the goal at Stoke was one of his best moments in football."

Laurent, 24, scored the first brace of his career in the 4-3 defeat against Rovers. Before joining Salop last summer the versatile midfielder has managed just three career goals, one at each of Hartlepool, Wigan and Bury.

Ricketts feels the former QPR trainee will grow in stature the more he finds the back of the net.

Laurent, who will hope to add to his FA Cup tally as Mansfield visit in round two on Saturday, has been moved into central midfield in recent weeks, a position he admit he prefers, as opposed to a more advanced role.

Boss Ricketts added: "It's probably more belief for anything with him. He's probably never seen himself as a goal scorer as such but there's certainly no reason why he can't be.

"He's taken his goals exceptionally well and it's probably that the more he scores the more confident he gets when he does shoot.

"He drives into areas so well and can arrive really well and once he actually believes in himself, more than anything, the goals will come."