Sam Ricketts is easing Shrewsbury's Ryan Giles in on injury return

Giles, 19, spent more than two weeks on the sidelines with a knee injury, but has returned to contention for Ricketts’ Town.

The left-sided player has made three cameos from the bench and crowned his return to action by helping Shrewsbury create their third goal in the 4-3 reverse against Bristol Rovers.

Ricketts, who coached in the Wolves youth team where Telford-born Giles came through the ranks, will look at ways to get the most from his young flyer.

“He’s been back and available,” Ricketts said of Giles. “But Scotty Golbourne’s obviously been playing well.

“We just tinkered with it a little bit towards the end of the game and Gilo has that threat. He can beat a man and get crosses in the box. But he’s still a young lad. He’s 19 years old and has played an awful lot of football this year in terms of starts.

“We have to manage him and keep trying to use him so when he does play he’s ready to put performances in like he did. Scotty moved position (to centre-half) – he’s a good player. He uses the ball very well and gives us a slightly different dimension as a team. I think he helps Gilo as well.”

Ricketts says Town must get back to their normal selves defensively as they look to put the entertaining Rovers defeat behind them.

“Effort has to be a given and certainly in the second half we gave it all,” he added.

“I don’t know about taking things (like clean sheets) for granted. We just work hard to be hard to beat. Keeping zeros and ones gives you a chance in every game.

“If you concede four, you’re asking a lot to get something, even though we very nearly did.”