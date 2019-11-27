Josh Laurent: Louis Thompson’s time to shine

Norwich loan man Thompson, who turns 25 next month, made just his first league start for Town on Saturday.

Thompson has had to bide his time for a chance to impress in League One action, having injured his hamstring shortly after moving to Shropshire in August.

He caught the eye in an advanced right-sided role against Bristol Rovers and should have been awarded a penalty early on.

Laurent, who has hit the goal trail from midfield in recent weeks, feels Thompson is a big asset.

“I think he deserves it,” said Laurent after Thompson’s maiden start. “He’s been patient and unlucky at times.

“He’s a very good player and we’re all going to see that in the next few weeks.

“Once he gets up to speed, we’ve seen what he can do. When he’s on a turn and going at people, he’s frightening, a real threat.

“It’s no surprise he’s at a club like Norwich and I think we’re lucky to have him to be honest.”

Town were guilty of sloppy errors during the 4-3 Rovers reverse.

They twice fought back, levelling at 3-3 after facing a two-goal deficit, but succumbed to a late Abu Ogogo winner.

Laurent suggested there are specific lessons to be learned.

“Maybe because our emotions were high we were just looking to go and win the game,” he said. “The gaffer said that’s something we’ve got to learn about. We haven’t been at that position this season.

“Maybe it’s something to learn, to step back and breathe, know that we’re in the game now and that we had 20 minutes left, we don’t have to go for the kill now.

“To get a foothold and start controlling the game more, it’s something we’ve got to learn.”

Meanwhile, a youthful Town reserve side earned their first Central League Cup victory over the season with a 4-1 victory over Rochdale at the Meadow.

Chelsea loan midfielder Luke McCormick was on target twice, alongside goals from youth team duo Archie Elmore and Ethan O’Toole. McCormick has not started for Town since the win at Accrington in August and last came off the bench to play at Port Vale in the EFL Trophy on September 3.

Lenell John-Lewis captained Town, making his first start since the ACL injury he suffered against Stoke in the FA Cup in January. Highly-rated young striker Elmore impressed from the bench in a Town side that included two trialists.Shrews lost their first tie in the competition at Huddersfield and have to more matches at Rotherham next month and at home to Doncaster in January.