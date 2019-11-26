Menu

Shrews Views - Episode 6: The crumpled remains of the Weetabix Derby

Welcome to the Shrews Views Podcast, brought to you by the Shropshire Star team!

This week, David and Lewis bring you all the latest Salop chit chat!

The pair go through the Bristol Rovers gut-punch, consider which Shrewsbury player would be best in the Celebrity Jungle and look ahead to the two cup games.

You can tune into the podcast every other week, make sure to ask your questions or comment on the latest episode by emailing Shropshirepodcast@shropshirestar.co.uk.

