Sam Ricketts: Don’t dwell on Shrewsbury Town loss

Town were culpable of a number of sloppy individual mistakes to gift the visitors some soft goals in the topsy-turvy seven-goal home thriller.

Rovers led 2-0 early on through Tony Craig and Ollie Clarke before Josh Laurent pulled one back before half-time.

The visitors extended their lead immediately after the break as Liam Sercombe punished Joe Murphy’s mishap. Ollie Norburn and Laurent struck to draw Town level in the remarkable contest but former Shrews captain Abu Ogogo struck a dramatic winner late on.

“It’s the same as anyone, nobody ever means to make a mistake but it happens, the best players make the least mistakes,” Ricketts said.

“The best players come back from the mistakes and accept that it is just that.

“Don’t dwell on it, there’s nothing you can do about it now, you have to get on with it and get it going again.

“They’re disappointed because they knew the game was there for the taking. We showed in the second half, that if we play like that in the first half then we win the game.”

Ricketts did feel there were positives to take from the defeat, which bucked a trend of low scoring league games at Montgomery Waters Meadow this term.

Shrewsbury mounted a superb two-goal fightback midway through the second half after the double substitution of Ryan Giles and Fejiri Okenabirhie caused Graham Coughlan’s visitors real problems.

The boss, whose side dropped one position in League One to 12th, added: “You don’t ever want to lose but you are inevitably going to lose games.

“In the second half we gave it all.”

“But I think as a supporter if you can see the players have really tried, dug in and given everything they’ve got – which we did in the second half – then it goes a long way.

“Effort has to be a given and certainly in the second half we gave it all.

“I don’t know about taking things for granted. We just work hard to be hard to neat. Keeping zeros and ones gives you a chance in every game.

“If you concede four you’re asking a lot to get something even though we very nearly did.”