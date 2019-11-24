Abu Ogogo: Not celebrating Bristol Rovers winner out of respect for Shrewsbury was extremely difficult

The former Shrewsbury captain popped up with a 86th minute winner at Montgomery Waters Meadow to cap a memorable afternoon for the visitors, who survived a spirited Town fightback in the 4-3 thriller.

Ogogo's reception was largely greeted positively by Town fans after three years of service between 2015 and 2018.

"I knew I didn't have too much time. It was set perfectly, I didn't have to take a touch and used the defender's body to bend it around him," Ogogo said.

"I can't explain that feeling. I wanted to celebrate and go wild but obviously I was here for three years so I didn't out of respect, but it was so hard not to.

"It was one of the hardest things I've ever had to do. When I score I love to celebrate and go wild.

"To get a last minute winner – in any other game I'd have stripped off and gone in with the fans but I couldn't, it was really hard to keep my emotions in check."

Ogogo admitted that the spirit shown by the side belonging to another former Shrewsbury captain, Graham Coughlan, reminded him of the Town's play-off final campaign under Paul Hurst two seasons ago.

The all-action midfielder was injured towards the end of that season and unable to start either of Town's Wembley finals.

"It's similar here to the season I had under Paul Hurst (at Shrewsbury) to get to the play-off final and the Cup final," the midfielder, who left Town for Coventry before joining the Memorial Stadium side, added.

"Similar things are happening this season as to what happened that season so hopefully we can do the same."