Shrewsbury 3 Bristol Rovers 4 - Report and pictures

Josh Laurent scored twice including a header sparking wild scenes to make it 3-3 after Town faced a steep deficit.

But midfielder Ogogo, who represented Shrewsbury as captain for three years and more than 100 appearances until 2018, scored in the 86th minute to leave the visiting Rovers in dreamland.

Ogogo did not celebrate in front of the away end but the chaotic scenes told the story of a bonkers afternoon of League One drama.

Sam Ricketts’ men, usually so defensively sound with 10 clean sheets from 22 this season, shipped two goals inside the first half hour through Tony Craig and Ollie Clarke.

Referee Graham Salisbury was a big talking point after denying Louis Thompson what looked a clear penalty with the scoreline at 1-0, dishing out five yellow cards in the ensuing scuffle.

Town did manage one before half-time through Laurent but their second half could scarcely have got off to a worse start as Murphy’s error presented a gift to the Bristolians, who accepted the present, finishing very well through Liam Sercombe for 3-1.

Ollie Norburn’s whipped free-kick from a left angle got Town back in the game again just after the hour before Laurent dramatically nodded in four minutes later.

There was more than 20 minutes for either side to grab a winner and both sets of players went for it but in the end it was former Shrewsbury skipper Graham Coughlan’s visitors who claim the points through another ex-Town captain Ogogo.

Ricketts confessed he had some difficult decisions to make ahead of kick-off.

Goalkeeper Murphy, signed in the summer as back-up to loan man Max O’Leary, has impressed between the sticks and kept his place with O’Leary back from his ankle injury.

The Town boss has four impressive centre-halves at his disposal to fit three positions. Aaron Pierre missed out in the FA Cup replay at Bradford, but came in for Ethan Ebanks-Landell, who dropped to the bench.

Valley Parade match-winner Dave Edwards was recalled to the Town XI for Brad Walker, while there was also a first Shrewsbury league start for Norwich loanee Thomspon.

The midfielder has found game time difficult to come by since joining in August, but impressed in the recent EFL Trophy tie against Macclesfield and locked down his first start in place of the missing Shaun Whalley.

Whalley was not involved in the matchday 18, with injury the most likely cause for his absence.

Former Shrewsbury captain Coughlan, who served Town so well with great leadership at the back end of the noughties, has done a commendable job in his near-12 months at the Memorial Stadium.

The headline team news for the visitors, who were one place and two points better off than Shrewsbury in 10th ahead of kick-off, was the omission of talismanic top scorer Jonson Clarke-Harris.

The frontman had seem to have overcome a troublesome calf injury but was again forced out of the action. Victor Adeboyejo led the line for the Pirates.

There was a place in the away first 11 for former Shrews skipper Ogogo, while fellow former regular Alex Rodman was on the bench.

The well-supported Rovers always travel well and helped whip up a lively atmosphere in the grim November conditions.

Town supporters responded and there was good noise to greet the players inside the Meadow.

Thompson was popping up all over the park trying to get his team moving on the front foot.

Skipper Ollie Norburn flew late into a couple of challenges in the early stages.

But any hopes Ricketts had of a positive start deteriorated just over 10 minutes in.

Omar Beckles, on the left of Town’s back three, was too casual in possession while bringing the ball out from the back.

He was caught by away captain Ollie Clarke, but the hosts just about recovered to concede a corner.

Liam Sercombe’s right-sided delivery travelled across the box before it was thundered home by the forehead of wily old stopper Craig, who powered down a header down into the bottom left corner beyond Murphy.

The visitors settled after their early advantage, with Shrewsbury looking off the boil.

A flashpoint arrived six minutes after the hosts’ early lead.

Thompson, Town’s driving force, embarked on a stunning run down the right flank. He knocked it past his marker and darted down the flank before heading into the box near the byline.

Alfie Kilgour, the hapless marker, seemed to tangle with Thompson from behind as the Town man dropped to the deck.

Everybody in the Meadow expected referee Graham Salisbury to point to the spot but the referee saw nothing wrong with the challenge.

Then came a full five minutes of angry reactions, where referee Salisbury saw fit to dish out five yellow cards as skirmishes broke out between several players.

Ro-Shaun Williams, Norburn and several others were involved. Rovers keeper Anssi Jaakkola pushed Thompson back to the deck after the foul had taken place.

Ricketts and his coaching staff, like all of a Shrews persuasion inside the stadium, could not believe a spot-kick had been awarded.

Referee Salisbury and his officials spent some time deciding what punishments to hand out before booking Norburn, Laurent and Thompson. Jaakkola and Victor Adeboyejo went in the book for the visitors.

The Shrewsbury supporters were extremely unhappy with what they saw from the officials in what had become a bad-tempered affair.

After the lengthy flashpoint the home side still had work to do to recover and grab a foothold.

But Coughlan’s men had the bit between their teeth and doubled their lead just shy of half hour.

Again Shrewsbury were uncharacteristically unconvincing in clearing their lines. A couple of headers from wide deliveries did not do the job, as Beckles’ clearances dropped to Mark Little, whose drilled half-volley flew into a crowded penalty area.

The man first to react and get a telling touch was Clarke, who brilliantly converted a flick high beyond Murphy.

Out-of-sorts Town found themselves with a mountain to climb and things might have got worse a few minutes later as Adeboyejo turned in and uncleared corner from close range.

But the assistant referee’s offside flag spared their blushes.

With Ricketts demanding more from his side from the technical area, the blue and amber hosts did have something to show for themselves before the break.

Norburn hoisted in a free-kick from deep that Rovers struggled to clear. The ball was recycled to Pierre on the left side of Rovers’ box, where any danger looked limited.

But the Grenada international span his defender expertly and pulled back a driven low cross where Laurent was on hand to finish powerfully with his left foot, a first-time strike too hot for Jaakkola to handle.

It was a crucial foothold for the home side ahead of the interval. Salisbury added six minutes of stoppage time, of which Rovers threatened again through an Ed Upson strike parried by Murphy.

The half-time whistle was greeted by a chorus of jeers, most of which were aimed at the officials, although Town had not been good enough.

Neither side made any changes at the break, with Ricketts hoping his side could assert themselves on the contest for the first time.

But their start to the second period could hardly have been any worse.

With no of any danger after an aimless ball over the top, Murphy strode out of his box to clear Town’s lines with his head, but was unable to get sufficient distance on the right-sided header.

It still didn’t feel like a dangerous situation but Sercombe took centre stage with a stunning effort.

He lifted a delicate first-time lob perfectly over the stranded Murphy and in for 3-1. Ricketts held his head in hands while the yellow shirts celebrated in front of their vibrant 800-plus supporters.

Any hopes of taking anything from this strange, topsy-turvy afternoon looked dead and buried.

Ricketts needed to make changes quickly and sent on Fejiri Okenabirhie and Ryan Giles before the hour.

That attacking switch helped Shrews click through the gears. Okenabirhie was up top supporting the isolated Cummings while Giles sparked Salop into life with brilliant bursts of speed down the left flank.

Shrewsbury needed a second to halve the deficit quickly and Norburn found the net with his second of the season just after the hour.

The midfielder whipped a low free-kick delivery from just outside the left corner of the Rovers box all the way in at the far corner.

The effort appeared like it should have been cleared by a Rovers body, or at least kept out by Jaakkola, who might have been unsighted.

Town’s second lifted the Meadow and, with the hosts throwing caution to the wind and more bodies forward, an equaliser seemed plausible.

And just four minutes after the second, Ricketts’ men had a dramatic third in front of the South Stand.

It was that man again, Laurent, who got the ball rolling with a crucial first before the break, on hand.

The goal owed to the brilliance of Giles. The Wolves loanee powered down the left, his cross was cleared, but the impressive Golbourne - who had switched to centre-back - sent in a good delivery that was flicked on by a Rovers head, before pinball ensued, and the ball popped up for Laurent to nod home underneath Jaakkola.

Jubilant scenes greeted the leveller as Town celebrated, knowing there was still more than 20 minutes to find a winner.

The wind was in Salop’s sails but they could not quite take advantage and find a killer fourth.

Giles carried the torch, with several scurries down his wing, but the home side were unable to profit, despite forcing a handful of set-pieces.

To Coughlan’s visitors’ credit they did not lie down after being shell-shocked by their hosts.

In fact it was the Pirates who forced the dangerous moments. Low crosses zipped across the Shrewsbury penalty area begging for a touch but Rovers couldn’t apply.

Former Town flier Rodman came on to a number of boos, leaving an inkling that he may be the one to stun the stadium with late drama.

With the engaging contest on a knife-edge there was to be a late twist in the final chapter.

It was midfield terrier, former Shrewsbury captain and favourite Ogogo, who popped up just inside the penalty area to send the travelling supporters into bedlam.

Town were unable to clear a left-sided cross and the ball set nicely for Ogogo to stun the Meadow with an accurate curling finish into the right corner.

It was a crazy end to a crazy afternoon.

Shrewsbury tried to carve out another opportunity but Edwards could only help a difficult opportunity over. In the end it was not to be.

Shrewsbury Town (3-4-3):

Murphy; Williams, Pierre, Beckles (Giles, 57); Love, Norburn ©, Laurent, Golbourne; Thompson (Okenabirhie, 57), Cummings (John-Lewis, 77), Edwards.

Subs not used: O’Leary (gk), Ebanks-Landell, Walker, McCormick.

Bristol Rovers (3-4-3):

Jaakkola; Little (Rodman, 79), Kilgour, Craig, Menayese, Leahy; Clarke © (Holmes-Dennis, 90), Upson, Ogogo, Sercombe; Adeboyejo (Smith, 73).

Subs not used: Van Stappershoef (gk), NIchols, Kelly, Bennett.

Referee: Graham Salisbury

Attendance: 6,325 (831 Bristol Rovers fans)