Shrewsbury's Scott Golbourne treasuring a clash with Pirates

The Bristolian was born on the red side of the city and is a staunch City supporter, so any opportunity to get one over the neighbours is one worth taking.

Shrewsbury’s Golbourne admitted the extra ‘pressure’ on the clash comes from family members who are also Robins supporters, writes Lewis Cox.

Golbourne, 31, was never involved in a Bristol derby in his two spells at Ashton Gate, the first of which began with the academy aged eight, before leaving for Premier League-bound Reading in 2006 aged 17.

Nowadays the well-spoken and studious left-sided defender is one of the experienced heads in Sam Ricketts’ dressing room at Town, but the schoolchild who had Bristol City wallpaper, bedding and lamp shade is still part of his being.

“One hundred per cent I want to beat them, it means a lot to me to beat Bristol Rovers,” said Golbourne.

“I always enjoy playing against them, being from the red side of the city.

“There’s a bit of pressure as well, a few family members won’t be happy if we don’t take three points.

“It’s always a good opportunity to beat Bristol Rovers so I’m very much looking forward to it.”

The defender returned to his boyhood club in 2016, where he went on to make 40 appearances over two seasons, which included a loan out to MK Dons, who were relegated from League One.

He underwent a hip operation at the turn of 2018 and, after being released by City, did not have a club until former Wolves team-mate Ricketts offered him a chance at Shrewsbury in January 2019.

Golbourne, who has made 433 career appearances, is now considered a respected part of Town’s group and has been quietly impressive in his nine appearances this season, after recovering from surgery on a knee injury sustained in the final 10 minutes of last season.

A knee injury to Wolves loanee Ryan Giles offered Golbourne a route back into the starting line-up last month and the experienced campaigner has grasped the opportunity with both hands.

Kenny Jackett manager of Wolverhampton Wanderers speaks with Scott Golbourne, Sam Ricketts, Kevin McDonald and Danny Batth at the end of the match (AMA)

“I think we have good competition throughout the squad now and that’s really one of the main differences between this year and last year,” Golbourne said.

“We’ve got really good quality throughout the squad. I think I bring different things to the team than Gilo. Even though we play in the same position we’re completely different players, it’s a left-back playing left wing-back or a left winger playing left wing-back.

“We will always bring different things to the table but luckily I’ve been able to come in and play some games.

“It’s worked out quite well so far. Hopefully I can continue to implement my character and personality on the team and our style of play.”

Town chief Ricketts spent a season playing regularly alongside Golbourne in Wolves’ record-breaking League One promotion season of 2013/14.

The manager puts Golbourne’s recovery from two lengthy setbacks down to his mentality and the way he looks after himself.

“It’s down to his professionalism as much as anything.” Ricketts said.

“He came in off the back of not playing and then played regularly as we went for safety. He hurt his knee on the last day of the season but we wanted to keep him even though he was injured and he worked incredibly hard physically through pre-season.

“He had a bitty start to the season with a few niggles but has done very, very well since he’s come in.”

The visit of Rovers pits 11th against 10th at Montgomery Waters Meadow.

Both clubs will eye the prospect of making inroads into the top 10 with a victory and putting the skids on the opposition’s progress.

Rovers have not won at Shrewsbury in seven league attempts, though there was the 1-0 Johnstone’s Paint victory in January 2007 – their record at Oteley Road is fruitless.

You must go all the way back to September 2002, to a chaotic 5-2 Town defeat, for the last Pirates success.

Golbourne – or his family – will not want that trend to change tomorrow.