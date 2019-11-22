Shrewsbury boss Sam Ricketts happy to have tough choices

Town are hoping to extend their good run of form as League One action returns tomorrow with a visit from Bristol Rovers.

The visit of Graham Coughlan’s side pits 11th against 10th and Salop can leapfrog their visitors and a number of other clubs with a win.

Ricketts is in the unenviable position of deciding whether to stick with impressive stand-in goalkeeper Joe Murphy or allow Max O’Leary back between the sticks, while all four towering centre-halves are vying for a back three role.

“It’s not easy. They are not easy decisions,” admitted Ricketts. “But you’d rather these decisions than the other way around. (Aaron) Pierre didn’t play the other night but he’s still driving the players on in the dressing room, in the warm-up, during and after the game as well.

“We all know we’re in this as a squad. There is no individual that is more important than the team and result.

“The spirit in the squad certainly shows that. We’re in a good place, the team are in good momentum and on a roll.

“If you want to be part of the team you know you’ve got a team-mate breathing down your neck who’s desperate to get that shirt as well.

"Competition for places is vital to push everyone and know you can’t rest on your laurels.”

“Before last weekend two points separated 11th and 12th with fourth.

“It shows that one win is huge and three points can make a big difference.

“There’s an awful lot riding on it, similar to the Peterborough and Sunderland games, and the Wycombe one where we unfortunately just got beat.”

Midfielder Sean Goss and striker Daniel Udoh are not yet fit to feature.