Shrewsbury Town in safe hands with Joe Murphy

The 38-year-old made a stunning reflex save to keep out Bradford’s Hope Akpan in the first half of Tuesday night’s tight FA Cup first-round replay success.

The Northern Irishman has made four appearances between the sticks in place of Bristol City loan keeper Max O’Leary, who returned from his ankle injury for a place on the bench at Valley Parade.

Town boss Ricketts praised Murphy, who saved a penalty from Peterborough on his league debut at the start of this month, for proving he has what it takes.

“He kept us in the game with a save, which is what he’s paid to do, but it’s still a very good save,” Ricketts said.

“He was League Two goalkeeper of the season last year for that very reason.

“The save and the follow-up block by one of the defenders straight afterwards typifies the spirit and the will to win in the group.

“Sometimes that gets you over the line in games, that real desire to put the block in and make that save or extra tackle.

“He’s been excellent, he’s been everything I’d hoped he’d be. He’s come in and had a number of games and I think he’s done very, very well.”

Advertising

Former Tranmere, Scunthorpe and Coventry goalkeeper Murphy was voted the best shot-stopper in League Two by his fellow players while at champions Bury last season.

He played every minute for the Shakers before leaving to follow goalkeeping coach Brian Jensen to Town.

He has played a role in helping Shrewsbury concede just four goals in their last 10 games and a record of 10 clean sheets in 22 games this season.

Ricketts added on his resolute backline who performed so commandingly again at Valley Parade: “They’re good players with good attributes. They’re all big, they’re all quick, mobile and happy to defend wide and crosses into the box.

“We have a good set-up, a good base, that starts from the top as well. The least amount of defending they do the better.

“But when they are tasked with defending crosses or wide they do it very well.”