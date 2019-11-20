Bradford 0-1 Shrewsbury – Lewis Cox's FA Cup player ratings

The Valley Parade replay was decided by substitute Edwards, who made a telling contribution for Sam Ricketts' men, who will now face a home second round tie with Mansfield Town.

Town reporter Lewis Cox rates the performances.

Joe Murphy - Made a big contribution with a stunning first-half save to deny Hope Akpan. Had no right to claw the close-range finish out with his left hand. Aside from that claimed crosses well. Max O'Leary faces a fight to get back in. Impressive. 7

Ro-Shaun Williams - He followed up Murphy's save with a top block to deny James Vaughan the rebound. Perhaps didn't stand out as much as his giant centre-back partners but still played his part. 6

Ethan Ebanks-Landell - Arguably Town's best player and not for the first time this season. He exceeds in so many departments, reading the game, strong, quick, good on the ball, and showed them all here. Another top display. 7

Omar Beckles - Deserves absolute credit for completing 90 minutes, with Grenada team-mate Aaron Pierre on the bench, after his return from international duty just over 24 hours previous – in very different conditions! Poised, calm and did all the basics well. 7

Donald Love - Showed his qualities in attacking positions with the all-important assist for Town's winner with a marvellous cross for Edwards. Was not shy in getting up the right flank, especially in the second half. Very solid and committed in the tackle. 7

Ollie Norburn - Set the tone early on with good pressing out of midfield to win the ball and set his side off on attacks. You can see he embraces leadership role. Were moments when he needed to move the ball on quicker. 6

Brad Walker - Deserved his FA Cup start after impressing in difficult circumstances in the EFL Trophy. A couple of wild efforts off target but his 55 minutes rather passed him by. 5

Scott Golbourne - Solid, steady and reliable as ever. Did nothing spectacular but played his part in a defence that gave little change to the Bantams attack. A couple of wobbles but Shrewsbury stood firm. 6

Shaun Whalley - Had the visitors' best moment of the first half with a positive burst and flashed effort just wide from distance and a few typically mazy second half runs. Closer to his influential best. 7

Josh Laurent - Deployed in a different role before and after half-time. Helped Town forward down the left at times in the first half but more effective centrally after the break with his energy and dynamic running. 6

Jason Cummings - Works tirelessly in the lone front role. His willing running was eye-catching before half-time when service was very limited. Some gifted use of the ball, but Town could do with finding him in key positions more. 6

Subs:

Dave Edwards (Walker, 54) - What a night for the Pontesbury hero. Changed the game when he came on. Used his fresh legs and intelligence to cause all kinds of problems. And the match-winner with a great run and finish. 7

Fejiri Okenabirhie (Cummings, 69) - Happy to run hard and pressure Bradford's defence, giving them no time. 5

Louis Thompson (Whalley, 87) - n/a

Subs not used: O'Leary (gk), Pierre, Giles, John-Lewis.