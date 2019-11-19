Sam Ricketts ready for another Shrewsbury FA Cup adventure

Dave Edwards came from the bench to pounce on Donald Love's fine cross midway through the second half to edge past the Bantams in a freezing first round replay.

Ricketts guided Salop to a fourth round replay at former club Wolves last season and supporters are eyeing another exciting run after a clinical victory in West Yorkshire.

Town face a second round tie at home to another League Two side, Mansfield, on Saturday week, where they will compete for a place with the big boys in round three.

"The beauty of the FA Cup is that nobody knows where it's going to take you," said Ricketts.

"You're buying a ticket with no destination and you don't know where you're going to stop off along the way.

"You can end up anywhere. We had a great time last year and want to do the same again.

"You have to earn the right to get to the Stoke and Wolves games we had last year."

Town were worthy winners at Valley Parade, though had goalkeeper Joe Murphy to thank for an outstanding first-half save to deny the hosts.

Edwards came on for Brad Walker just after the break to notch his third goal in recent weeks.

Ricketts felt his side were below their best but took solace from still doing enough to progress. Bantams boss Gary Bowyer felt Edwards' winner was marginally offside.

He added: "To be honest, and I just said to the players, I don't think we were particularly great tonight and that's not a bad sign.

"I say we weren't great but we were still resolute, and hard to score against.

"Yes Joe Murphy made a good save in the first half, but other than a few crosses he had very little to do.

"We defend very, very well and it gives us a base in every game. We were steady without being great but it's a great sign to still win the game."

On match-winner Edwards he added: "Dave has made a career out of arriving in the box.

"He's finding his feet. It's not a coincidence he's physically feeling the best he has since coming back to the club and the goals are coming."