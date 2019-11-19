FA Cup replay: Bradford 0 Shrewsbury 1 - Report

The Welshman was introduced 10 minutes into the second half at freezing Valley Parade and pounced on 66 minutes to see off League Two Bradford.

There was little to separate Sam Ricketts’ Town and Gary Bowyer’s Bantams across 180 minutes but Edwards’ third goal in eight games was the difference in this tight replay.

Shrews were thankful for a Joe Murphy wonder save to deny Hope Akpan in an edgy first half with few key moments.

And they now face a home tie with another fourth division club, Mansfield, on Saturday week for a lucrative place in round three.

Edwards, 33, recalled the horror of the 2-0 reverse at non-league Histon in 2004 before this West Yorkshire tie, a low point in Shrews’ recent history.

But it was a place in round two for the sixth consecutive season for Shrewsbury.

Brad Walker was the surprise inclusion in Ricketts’ starting XI in West Yorkshire.

The midfielder so impressed in the EFL Trophy last week where he scored in memory of his grandad and was rewarded with another start.

He was in for Edwards, who dropped to the bench, as Ricketts used Josh Laurent’s energy in transition between attack and defence at Valley Parade.

The sides were battling to keep hold of their impressive FA Cup first round pedigree after Laurent and Aramide Oteh netted in the first tie 10 days previous.

Town had not exited at this first round stage since 2013 and City had made round two in four of their last five attempts.

Aaron Pierre and Omar Beckles were given special permission to return from Grenada duty for this tie. Beckles started in Town’s central back three while Pierre was only ready for the bench, where there was another place for the returning Lenell John-Lewis.

Goalkeeper Max O’Leary returned from his ankle injury to the bench. There was no place for Sean Goss.

Bantams skipper James Vaughan also overcame an ankle injury, and he led the line for the home side’s 4-3-3. Bradford boast the best home record in League Two and are unbeaten in five at Valley Parade.

Town skipper Ollie Norburn, who overcame the viral infection that kept him out of Grenada duty to return, set the tone in freezing conditions to win the ball early on for Salop in a move that culminated in Walker shooting well over.

The opening stages were scrappy and not much of a spectacle in front of a stadium barely half full, with errors from both sets of players.

Shaun Whalley helped a difficult chance off-target before Walker sent his second effort over the top.

The hosts went closest 20 minutes in as invisible Town marking went unpunished. A Bantams front post flick was cleared but Dylan Connolly’s return ball was nodded wide by Ben Richards-Everton.

Bowyer’s side edged on top in the contest midway through the half.

Shrewsbury were indebted to veteran keeper Joe Murphy for a stunning save to keep them level. The keeper thrust out a left arm to claw Hope Akpan’s effort fro, of the line before Ro-Shaun Williams blocked Vaughan’s follow-up. A stunning save.

Town’s first effort on goal was a tame Donald Love header at Richard O’Donnell shortly afterwards.

Whalley sparked Salop into life as the limp contest crept towards half-time. The winger pounced on a loose ball, flicked it over his marker before driving forward and shooting just wide of the bottom left corner from distance.

Ricketts waited just eight minutes into the second half to bring Edwards on for Walker. City midfielder Callum Cooke had just driven through the midfield to shoot narrowly wide via Murphy’s fingertips.

Jason Cummings, leading Town’s line, spent most of the first hour isolated. He was busy and tried to get things going for his side but had little joy in attacking positions.

Ricketts’ men managed some sustained pressure and, particularly with Edwards’ influence on the left, made inroads forward.

The Bantams struggled to a succession of dead balls as the ball squirmed out to Love on the right. Town’s wing-back sent in a delicious low cross that had defenders scrambling.

There was Edwards, who timed his run across a defender excellently, to convert across goal and sent the pocket of hardy travelling fans wild.

The hosts looked to respond and Vaughan sent a decent headed chance over the top.

Despite moans and groans from home supporters, the Bantams did little to trouble a drilled Shrews defence who stood firm in the closing stages.

Ricketts’ men were worthy of their progression in the end and can look forward to the very real prospect of another run.

Bradford City (4-3-3):

O’Donnell; Henley, A O’Connor, Richards-Everton, Wood; Akpan (Ismail, 85), Cooke, Pritchard (Devine, 77); Connolly, Vaughan ©, Oteh (Mellor, 77).

Subs not used: Sykes-Kenworthy (gk), P O’Connor, Reeves, Anderson.

Shrewsbury Town (3-4-3):

Murphy; Williams, Ebanks-Landell, Pierre; Love, Norburn ©, Walker (Edwards, 54), Golbourne; Whalley (Thompson, 87), Cummings (Okenabirhie, 69), Laurent.

Subs not used: O’Leary (gk), Pierre, Giles, John-Lewis.

Referee: Paul Marsden