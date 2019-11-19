Bradford v Shrewsbury preview: Dave Edwards inspired by FA Cup ups and downs

The Shrewsbury hometown hero recalls a 4-0 defeat to Liverpool in 1996 as one of his earliest memories – although the 10-year-old and his family could not get hold of a ticket that day.

But, as ball boy, Edwards got the best view in Gay Meadow as Town famously downed Everton 2-1 in 2003.

The Wales midfielder discovered what it was like to be the victim of a giant-killing at a tender age. He was part of the managerless Town side deservedly beaten 2-0 at non-league Histon in 2004.

Sadly, Edwards had to watch on injured from the sidelines – through ‘gritted teeth’, he admits – as Sam Ricketts’ Shrewsbury stunned Stoke and almost toppled his former club Wolves last season.

The desire to help take his club on a Cup run for the ages still burns bright in the 33-year-old – and such a run could gather pace at Valley Parade in tonight’s first round replay against the League Two Bantams.

“I was a ball boy at the Everton game, a first-year YTS, so I got best seats in the house,” Edwards recalled. “There was a young Wayne Rooney, he was my age at the time, but his progression to the first team was a little bit quicker than mine!

“I remember Pete Wilding doing a stellar job of marking him out of the game, Jemmo (Nigel Jemson) got the two goals and Luke Rodgers ran riot. It was incredible.

“It’s a shame it didn’t quite happen against Chelsea for whatever reason.

“I’ve still got an Everton ticket at home actually, I found it in the drawer the other day, I think my dad gave it tio me and it’ll be worth a bit of money one day hopefully!”

The best Cup moment of Edwards’ career came three years ago, when he captained Wolves to a 2-1 fourth round victory at Anfield. But there has been slim pickings elsewhere. He recalls Shrewsbury’s bleak day at Histon’s Bridge Road in front of 1,500 fans all too well.

“When the draw was being made I watched it with my boy. I said ‘As long as we don’t get a non-league team’,” Edwards smiled. “He said ‘Don’t you want a non-league team? You’ve got a better chance of winning’ – ‘No!’

“I don’t want to go near a non-league team away again. That was a dour day, we never got going, we were in between managers, Chic (Bates) took the game, we went 1-0 down, I hit the post, but we were never going to win. Everything was against us and they raised their game, like we’ve done against bigger teams in the past.”

Edwards returned to the New Meadow in more recent years whenever Town received a plum tie in one of the competitions.

But he was not one the lucky ones in ‘96 and missed out on a ticket to see Stan Callymore, Robbie Fowler, Steve McManaman and John Barnes strut their stuff.

“The Liverpool game was a bit disappointing. Me, my dad and brother had been to every game that season. But we didn’t have a membership card,” he said. “Tickets were first come, first serve for membership cards and miraculously hundreds turned up with cards. We had to wait for general sale and didn’t get a ticket.

“We were gutted and had to listen to the radio. So that’s me going back to being a kid and not going because it was such a big game. It stayed with me for 25 years. My boy and his friends still talk about the Wolves game last year and I’m sure they’ll remember it when they are my age. It does create memories.”

Edwards, who has two goals – both in the EFL Trophy – in 15 outings this term, added: “A big tie would mean a lot to me. We’ve never really had an FA Cup run when I’ve played at Shrewsbury.

“It’s extra special for us because it can be against teams you never dream of playing in the league.

“Last year I was watching through gritted team against Wolves. The atmosphere was brilliant, I was gutted we didn’t win.

“But you’ve got to try to stay in the here and now and Bradford is going to be a very tough task.”

Predicted line-up:

Shrewsbury (4-3-3): O'Leary; Williams, Ebanks-Landell, Pierre; Love, Norburn (c), Laurent, Giles; Whalley, Edwards, Cummings.

Subs: Murphy (gk), Golbourne, Beckles, Goss, Walker, Thompson, Okenabirhie.