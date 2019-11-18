Shrewsbury Town in double fitness boost ahead of Bradford FA Cup replay

On-loan goalkeeper O’Leary has missed three games with an ankle injury picked up in the League One defeat at Wycombe.

Midfielder Norburn missed the opportunity to make his Grenada debut with a viral infection.

Boss Ricketts confirmed both are back in contention for the Valley Parade tie after the sides drew 1-1 at Montgomery Waters Meadow last time out.

He said: “Max is in contention. He’s not really had a full training session yet. We need to assess him.

“He’s not done everything to be 100 per cent clear to be back in but he’s certainly better than he was last week.

“Ollie had a viral infection which prevented him from making his debut but he should be in contention.”

Defensive duo Aaron Pierre and Omar Beckles, who had permission to return early from Grenada duty, experienced a difficult journey back from the Caribbean that included delays and stop-overs.

Pierre and Beckles returned to training today.