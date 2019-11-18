Sam Ricketts: Let good times roll at Shrewsbury Town

The Town manager is pleased Shrewsbury have been able to take their form from a positive start to the League One season into their recent break for FA Cup and EFL Trophy action.

Ricketts’ side have tasted defeat just twice in 13 games in all competitions, a run that includes a draw against Bradford in the FA Cup nine days ago and last Wednesday’s 3-0 win over Macclesfield to reach the knockout stages of the Trophy.

And the boss believes success in the Cup competitions will help the general mood and confidence around the Town camp.

“Positive momentum in football is hard to come by,” Ricketts said.

“I think we’ve got that. You can get into momentum the other way, into a bit of a rut, as in a good few clubs that have suffered relegations, teams like Stoke, where it’s hard to turn around and they’ve been through different managers.

“We’re in positive momentum which is hard to get and when you get there you want to keep it going.

“That’s why we went into the cup games wanting to keep the league form going in.

“We’ve had a real good start in the league. We’re two points off fourth, but going into the cup games we wanted to keep it going.

“A draw against Bradford where we wanted to win but never looked like losing and then a win over Macclesfield.

“We have the Bradford replay coming up and we want to keep the momentum rolling and in the mindset of going out on to the field to expect to win games.”

Ricketts, whose side were without a fixture over the weekend due to the international break, will have Grenada defensive duo Aaron Pierre and Omar Beckles available for tomorrow night’s replay at Bradford.

But skipper Ollie Norburn missed his involvement with the Caribbean nation through a viral infection.

Former Wolves defender Ethan Ebanks-Landell has continued his mightily impressive form in blue and amber in the three games since his return from a five-week hamstring injury lay-off.

Ricketts praised the impact of his former Molineux team-mate, adding: “Ethan is a good player, he played a number of games at high levels and understands it really well. He’s good in the air and can drive out with the ball. He’s just a good defender and that’s what you want.”

“I’m not surprised at how he’s started else I wouldn’t have signed him otherwise.”