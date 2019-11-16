Shrewsbury Town to welcome Manchester City youngsters in EFL Trophy second round

Sam Ricketts' side finished as runners-up in their group stage and should have faced an away tie but City and Manchester United's academy sides received dispensation from the league to instead play away.

So the Etihad youngsters will head to Montgomery Waters Meadow for the first knockout round, which will take place the week commencing December 2.

Town were paired with City's under-21s in last season's group stage where John Askey's side drew 1-1 thanks to a last gape Citizens equaliser, Shrewsbury did win the resulting penalty shootout.

Town boss Ricketts made his intentions clear from the start of this season's competition and has named a strong side in each tie so far. Shrews beat the other 'invited' club they have faced in the competition this season, downing Newcastle United's under-21s 3-0.