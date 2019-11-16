Menu

Shrewsbury Town appoint former Stoke City and Sunderland midfielder Dean Whitehead as first-team coach

By Lewis Cox | Shrewsbury Town FC | Published:

Former Premier League midfielder Dean Whitehead has been appointed first-team coach at Shrewsbury Town.

Dean Whitehead, in Premier League action against Chelsea, has joined Town's backroom staff

The ex-Sunderland and Stoke City man, who retired from playing in 2018, is the latest to join Sam Ricketts' backroom staff.

Whitehead, 37, took his first steps into coaching with his final club Huddersfield Town and has replaced the departed Joe Parkinson, who was first-team development coach at Town.

Parkinson left to become No.2 at Hartlepool Town last week.

Meanwhile, it has been confirmed that Shrewsbury's Grenadian duo Aaron Pierre and Omar Beckles have been allowed home in time for Tuesday night's FA Cup replay at Bradford.

Grenadian FA president Cheney Joseph confirmed on social media that the defensive duo had left the Caribbean island to return to England after helping their nation qualify for the Gold Cup.

Grenada play at home to Belize later this weekend but with qualification already secured the duo will be home to face the Bantams.

Shrewsbury Town FC Football Sport
Lewis Cox

By Lewis Cox
Multi-Media Sports Journalist - @lewiscox_star

Sports reporter with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Covering Shrewsbury Town and with a keen eye for non-league and grassroots.

