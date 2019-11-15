Shrewsbury Town duo help Grenada to the Gold Cup

The defenders secured another impressive clean sheet in a draw at St Kitts & Nevis yesterday before Belize downed French Guiana, ensuring the Spice Boys topped their group.

It is just the third time after 2009 and 2011 that Grenada have reached the showpiece tournament, to be held in the US in the summer of 2021.

Grenada, who are the smallest nation to qualify and were lowest-ranked in their group when the draw was made, went five group matches unbeaten throughout their qualifying campaign in the Concacaf Nations League.

Town midfielder Ollie Norbern was also called up to the squad through his grandfather’s Grenadian heritage hut was pulled out through illness. He did not feature and will not be involved against Belize on Monday.

Beckles and Pierre are expected to be allowed back to England early and will miss Grenada’s home match with Belize late on Sunday, given qualification is already secured. In that case the internationals will be available for selection for Town boss Sam Ricketts in the FA Cup first round replay at Bradford City on Tuesday.