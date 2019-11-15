Shrewsbury boss Sam Ricketts drums up support for Sunderland FA Youth Cup tie

Menu

Boss Sam Ricketts has called for big support to help Shrewsbury Town’s youth team overturn the odds against Sunderland in tonight’s big FA Youth Cup clash.

Town youngster James Rowland in action against Whitchurch Alport

Town’s under-18s side welcome the Black Cat youngsters to Montgomery Waters Meadow (7pm) as a reward for ousting Port Vale under the lights last time out.

Sunderland boast a tradition of bringing young players through the youth ranks and boss Ricketts acknowledges the stern test ahead for David Longwell’s young side.

“I was here for the last round and all being well I’ll be back there tonight,” said Ricketts.

“I wish them well, they deservedly went through and let’s hope they can go one more again. Sunderland have a big, category one academy so it’s a big ask for us but there’s no reason why we can’t get a result.”

Ricketts involved two youth-team players in his first-team squad for Wednesday’s EFL Trophy win over Macclesfield and insists opportunities are always on offer.

“Luke (Ward) was on the bench on Wednesday and Rowlo (James Rowland) as well, so they’ll be playing,” he added.

“There’s always opportunities here for the young players, if you’re good enough you’re old enough and will get in.”

Tickets are £3 for adults and £1 for concessions.

“I hope the fans come along, there was a real good atmosphere last time, plenty of noise and support so please come along.”

