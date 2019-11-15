Sam Rickett's happy with Shrewsbury scoring

Midfield trio Josh Laurent, Louis Thompson and Brad Walker all scored their first goals of the season this week while Dave Edwards notched his second back in blue and amber.

Town’s defenders have also been on target this season, while striker Jason Cummings leads the charts with four goals.

“We haven’t scored a lot this year, but we have shared them around, which is quite encouraging,” said Ricketts. “Defenders have been chipping in and now midfielders, the forwards have been scoring as well. Three goals on Wednesday is good and we have to keep working on it, keep putting teams to the sword.

“When we were 1-0 up, we had two or three instances where you think we should score and we missed the target, but we got the goals our dominance deserved.”

Ricketts, whose side are without a game this weekend owing to the international break, was impressed with Walker, who netted a stunning 30-yard free-kick. “I don’t know, I think (Cristiano) Ronaldo might be watching Brad Walker after tonight!” Ricketts smiled. “I’ve seen him do it a couple of times and nearly scored but I was delighted for him with the goal and performance after what he’s been through.

“It’s hard technique, he seems to have mastered it and looks a real threat any time we get a free-kick around there – it’s the first direct free-kick we’ve scored this season.”

When asked if the performances have given the manager food for thought, Ricketts replied: “Yes, and that was what the night was about.

“It was opportunities for those that haven’t got the starts they’d want to. I thought they approached the game really well and there were big benefits from them getting the minutes.”

Energetic midfielder Thompson was deployed in a right-sided advanced attacking position and rewarded his boss for a rare star with a well-taken finish and eye-catching display.

“I’ve see Louis play central midfield, right wing-back, he’s just a good player,” Ricketts said.

“We’re trying to get him up to speed. He’s had injuries, we’re trying to get him prolonged training and as fit as we can.

“It’s his first competitive goal since Swindon years ago, I’m delighted for him.”

Meanwhile, Shrewsbury Town revealed Ollie Norburn missed Grenada’s 0-0 draw with Saint Kitts & Nevis yesterday with a viral infection. Omar Beckles and Aaron Pierre both played. Norburn, who is yet to make his international debut, will also miss the next match against Belize on Monday.