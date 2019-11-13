Shrewsbury's Brad Walker: Goal was for my grandad

The midfielder said his final goodbye to his grandad on Monday and revealed he was told to play on against Macclesfield by John, who had always been a big supporter of his grandson.

Walker, 23, explained that his nan had told him to score a goal in his grandad's memory and the emotional midfielder obliged with a brilliant free-kick.

He said: "The past few days have been horrendous. My grandad has not been very well and this morning he passed away.

"I told him I would play and I'm delighted. That was for him.

"I know he'd be up there watching because he used to come and watch me all the time. I thought my first one (free-kick) was better than the first but it went just wide.

"He watched me home and away until he started getting poorly. To play and score meant everything.

"My missus and kids have moved here. They were here tonight and they'll be proud. It's been tough.

"I didn't train yesterday. I was back home saying my last goodbyes to my grandad. The lads know what it means to me and I was just happy to score.

"I promised my nana that I'd play for my grandad and she told me to score a goal for him and somehow I have."

Walker's superb free-kick was Town's third in a 3-1 win over Macclesfield that earned Sam Ricketts' team qualification to the knockout stages of the EFL Trophy.

Louis Thompson got Shrewsbury up and running with his first goal for the club. The visitors, who have been struggling recently with first-team members on strike, named a strong side and equalised in the second period before Dave Edwards and former Wrexham man Walker helped Town through.

Boss Ricketts said: "It's great to win. The attitude was excellent, it's hard because two days ago we were told the game wasn't going to be on.

"Brad had the pick of the goals. He was excellent after family bereavement."

Ricketts added: "Louis Thompson's goal was not a bad finish either and it was good for Dave Edwards to score as well.

"He didn't have any time to think about it and it was a calm finish."

Town lost defender Donald Love to two yellow cards in the space of eight minutes after coming from the bench, the second in the build up to Edwards' goal.

The night was capped by Lenell John-Lewis' return from 11 months injured with a late cameo.