Shrewsbury Town 3 Macclesfield 1 - Report and pictures

The midfield pair scored either side of Dave Edwards’ crucial strike in the 3-1 Montgomery Waters Meadow win, after League Two strugglers Macclesfield had drawn level earlier in the second period.

Sam Ricketts’ men were reduced to 10 men as substitute Donald Love was dismissed for two yellow cards eight minutes after coming on, but Town got the job done on a night that was crowned by Lenell John-Lewis’ return from a lengthy injury lay-off.

Shrewsbury will find out their December second round hosts in Saturday’s draw, with Manchester United and Manchester United possible destinations.

All the talk ahead of this final Northern Group D fixture was whether Shrewsbury would be facing a visiting side made up of 16 and 17 year old Macclesfield players.

The struggling Silkmen, whose players and staff had been on strike in recent days due to unpaid wages, bowed out the FA Cup as a youthful line-up were hammered 4-0 by non-league Kingstonian.

But reports before kick-off confirmed the first-team players had been paid and trained ahead of the fixture.

Boss Daryl McMahon was able to name an experienced line-up. Former Town goalkeeper Reice Charles-Cook was in goal and ex-Shrews attacker Arthur Gnahoua was included on the bench.

John-Lewis was back for the first time since his ACL injury suffered against Stoke in the FA Cup last season.

Boss Ricketts named a strong side as he had in the competition generally this term. He included six changes from the side that drew against Bradford in the FA Cup on Saturday.

Ro-Shaun Williams, Edwards, Fejiri Okenabirhie and Ryan Giles were some of the regular names back in Town’s starting XI.

Norwich loanee Thompson, who spoke of his determination to impress in the competition, was deployed on the right of a Shrewsbury front three.

Town were started much the brighter against a Silkmen outfit that sat deep as a back five while the hosts enjoyed the lion’s share of the ball.

Thompson was bright. His low effort from distance forced Charles-Cook into the tie’s first save before versatile ex-Wrexham midfielder Walker, a regular in Ricketts’ EFL Trophy teams, strode forward with purpose before his shot was blocked.

McMahon’s visitors made little inroads into the Town half but almost profited from a corner after 27 minutes, seconds before Shrews broke the deadlock.

Salop made a hash of clearing a corner and forward Joe Ironside engineered an acrobatic volley from 15 yards that looping just wide of Joe Murphy’s top right corner.

Moments later the hosts led and it was no surprise to see Thompson make the difference.

Williams won the ball in defence and Thompson led a break from deep in midfielder, spraying a nice pass out to the left before making for the box.

Giles returned the favour with an accurate low cross and Thompson, just ahead of the near post, flicked a clever volley into the opposite top corner from 10 yards for his first Town goal.

The Silkmen sent on former Salop attacker Gnahoua at the break but it was Ricketts’ men that flew out the traps and should have extended their lead.

A stunning Walker free-kick from all of 35 yards flew narrowly wide before the same man lashed a snapshot inches wide from a corner seconds later.

Thompson then fed Okenabirhie in the box and his low angled finish tested Charles-Cook.

Shrewsbury paid the price as Gnahoua played his part in the equaliser. The Frenchman whipped in a cross from the right that Giles could not clear and Theo Archibald was on hand to place a curled finish into the top corner.

Ricketts sent on Love for some assurance but Town had lost their way as Kelleher nodded wide at the back post from Connor Kirby’s free-kick.

A Macclesfield defender deflected on to his own post before skipper Edwards had the ball in the net 17 minutes from time with a well-taken first-time finish.

Sub Love won the ball well and rode a strong challenge from Theo Vassell, before feeding Whalley who crossed for Edwards to convert with aplomb.

Unfortunately for Town, just before the re-start and after consulting his assistants, referee Peter Wright showed Love a second yellow card in eight minutes for reacting angrily to the foul.

Love had picked up his first caution just seconds after coming on.

Despite their man advantage Macclesfield’s fight looked over and Walker made sure there was no way back with a stunning third seven minutes before time.

The midfielder sent a swerving, dipping free-kick in from all of 25 yards, totally deceiving returning keeper Charles-Cook, who won’t want to watch the goal back.

There was still time for John-Lewis to come on to a standing ovation in the closing moments to cap the evening as Town remained firmly on the Wembley trail.

Shrewsbury Town (3-4-3):

Murphy; Willams, Ebanks-Landell, Golbourne; Whalley, Laurent, Walker, Giles; Edwards ©, Okenabirhie (John-Lewis, 88), Thompson (Love, 67).

Subs not used: Gregory (gk), Ward, McCormick, Rowland, Cummings.

Macclesfield Town (5-3-2):

Charles-Cook; Welch-Hayes, Horsfall, Kelleher ©, Vassell, Archibald; Harris, Kirby, Osadebe (Rose, 75); Ironside (Gnahoua, 45), Stephens.

Subs not used: Evans (gk), Blythe, Ntambwe, Fitzpatrick, Cameron.

Referee: Peter Wright

Attendance: 1,065 (41 Macclesfield fans)