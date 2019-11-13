Louis Thompson eager to seize Shrewsbury Town chance

Town host The Silkmen in the EFL Trophy tonight knowing that a win will secure their place in the second round.

Snapped up on loan from Norwich in the summer, Thompson has struggled with Achilles’ injuries over the past few years.

He also picked up a minor hamstring tweak following his move to Shropshire.

Now, though, the box-to-box midfielder says he’s feeling fit and strong.

And he admits, he wants to be starting games.

“It’s been really good,” Thompson said, when asked how he is finding his time with Town. “Of course, like any player, you want to play every game that you can.

“But I feel like I have been pretty at it to be fair. It’s been a good period of training that I’ve had.

“Every player wants to play week in, week out. That can’t always be the case.

“But that is what you are pushing towards and I have to make the manager’s decision a tough one now.

“This game against Macclesfield is a big opportunity.”