Shrewsbury Town sweating on Grenada trio for Bradford FA Cup replay

By Lewis Cox | Shrewsbury Town FC | Published:

Shrewsbury Town are likely to be without their Grenada trio for next week’s FA Cup replay at Bradford – unless they receive permission to return home early.

Town's Ollie Norburn has been called up to Grenada (AMA)

Defenders Aaron Pierre and Omar Beckles are joined by the newly called-up Ollie Norburn to represent the Spice Isle in this week’s Gold Cup qualifiers in the Concacaf Nations League.

Grenada are scheduled to play in St Kitts & Nevis on Thursday before a home clash against Belize on Monday, just a day before Town’s clash at Valley Parade.

Pierre, Beckles and new international Norburn – who qualifies for the nation through his grandfather – would not make the replay if returning after the Belize clash but, were Grenada to seal qualification with a win on Thursday, could be given dispensation to return.

Grenada need three points to rubber-stamp their place in the 2021 US Gold Cup tournament, though a point in St Kitts would be enough to guarantee a runners-up spot in the group, which would at least guarantee a two-legged play-off in March.

Town boss Sam Ricketts quipped: “I might send a private jet to get them back in time!

“Possibly we’ll be without them. It depends what happens in their first game. I think they need a couple of points to qualify so we’ll look into that and see what we can do. It would be a big ask for them to come back and get ready but you just never know.”

Ricketts’ side are without a League One clash on Saturday after the Doncaster trip was postponed due to international call-ups.

The Town boss revealed no contact has been received from England Under-20s in regards to Ryan Giles’ involvement. Giles was left out of the squad and it is not yet known if he is on the standby list.

Shrewsbury Town FC Football Sport
