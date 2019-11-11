Menu

FA Cup draw: Shrewsbury or Bradford to host Mansfield Town in second round

By Nathan Judah | Shrewsbury Town FC | Published:

Shrewsbury will host Mansfield Town in the FA Cup second round, should they defeat Bradford in their first round replay.

Sam Ricketts the head coach / manager of Shrewsbury Town.

Salop travel to Yorkshire next Tuesday night following their 1-1 draw at New Meadow on Saturday.

And Sam Ricketts' men will fancy their chances of a plum third round tie with Mansfield currently sitting a lowly 14th in League Two.

Second round ties will take place across the weekend of November 29 to December 2.

