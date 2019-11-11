Advertising
FA Cup draw: Shrewsbury or Bradford to host Mansfield Town in second round
Shrewsbury will host Mansfield Town in the FA Cup second round, should they defeat Bradford in their first round replay.
Salop travel to Yorkshire next Tuesday night following their 1-1 draw at New Meadow on Saturday.
And Sam Ricketts' men will fancy their chances of a plum third round tie with Mansfield currently sitting a lowly 14th in League Two.
Second round ties will take place across the weekend of November 29 to December 2.
