Shrewsbury 1-1 Bradford – Lewis Cox's player ratings

Sam Ricketts' Town were not at their best and had to respond to falling behind early on. Neither team could find a winner after the break. Lewis Cox rates the performances.

Joe Murphy - Not at fault for the poor Bradford opener but will be unhappy nonetheless. Wasn't busy in shot-stopping department but made one decent save from Danny Devine. Caught under a couple of high balls but Shrewsbury were not punished. Kicking is impressive. 6

Ethan Ebanks-Landell - Goes from strength to strength, his influence has really been felt since coming back from his five-week injury lay-off. Showed a different side to his game today with some accurate passing, devilish crosses and charging runs forward. Defended well for the most part. 7

Aaron Pierre - Three-quarters of the Meadow was stunned when the Grenada international made a real hash of the game's opening goal, handing it on a plate for Aramide Oteh. Pierre did recover from his rare error and showed real intent late on to help Town find a winner. 6

Omar Beckles - Continues to impress this season. Beckles is showing great positional sense game in game out and is a key part of this reliable Town backline. Makes some timely clearances because of good positioning and cuts a confident figure. 7

Donald Love - It feels like the former Scotland youth international has clicked into a higher gear in an attacking sense. The formation switch seems to have aided Love who is linking very well with Whalley and getting into advanced positions regularly. His delivery was good here. 7

Ollie Norburn - On the afternoon it was confirmed Town skipper Norburn became Shrewsbury's third Grenada international the midfielder put in another committed, full-blooded display. Grew into the game as his use of the ball became better. Unlucky with low shot from distance. 7

Sean Goss - The midfielder was back in Sam Ricketts' starting line-up after a few games on the sidelines and did OK on his return. Uses the ball well and keeps Shrewsbury ticking over while he also put in some good challenges. A couple of dead ball deliveries on the money. 6

Scott Golbourne - Deservedly kept his place on the left side of midfield in Town's 3-4-3 after some sterling performances and gave another here. Used his experience and calmness to assist Laurent's goal and was otherwise tidy in possession to help Town get forward. 7

Shaun Whalley - Was busy down the right flank and a constant menace but not quite as effective as the Whalley we are so familiar with. Good deep delivery to create the goal but Bradford were not subjected to many penetrative runs. Links well with Love. 6

Josh Laurent - Has been getting better and better in recent weeks and gave best display of the season in a competition he has a good relationship with. A third Town FA Cup goal was well taken but Laurent had already looked like Shrews' best option going forward. Such a driving force. 8

Subs:

Fejiri Okenabirhie (Cummings, 58) - Some good runs at the Bradford backline but they stood firm. Nice movement to create big chance but skied tough finish. 6

Dave Edwards (Goss, 71) - Good boost to have his energy late on. Almost stretched to score the winner. 6

Ryan Giles (Golbourne, 81) - Great to see the teenager back from injury and his cross nearly won it for Town. 6

Subs not used: Gregory (gk), Williams, Walker, Thompson.