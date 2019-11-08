Sam Ricketts wary of FA Cup shock

Town are favourites to progress to the second round via a Montgomery Waters Meadow clash with high-flying League Two side Bradford City.

A home tie, coupled with Shrewsbury’s higher league status – where 13 places separate the clubs – sees Ricketts’ men expected to be in the hat for the next round despite what appears a tricky draw.

Ricketts guided his team on a memorable run in the competition last season, including a spectacular comeback at Stoke in round three before pushing Wolves all the way in a fourth-round replay.

“It’s a tough one in this round. Being in League One we’re top of the tree,” Ricketts said.

“So do you want a League One side? Not really because you play them every week. Do you want a non-league side away? Not really because it generates a big atmosphere.

“I don’t really know what’s a good draw or bad draw. All you can ask for is a home draw and we’ve got that.

“We’ve got a good side. But it doesn’t matter who you play, it’s the FA Cup.

“We shouldn’t have beaten Stoke last year or be anywhere near beating Wolves and yet we were. It can’t always go in our favour. We can beat top teams but we can’t expect anyone to not challenge us.”

Gary Bowyer’s Bradford are second in League Two after their relegation last season. Bradford did, however, do the double over Town last term.

Meanwhile, Town’s League One clash at Doncaster a week tomorrow has been called off due to international call-ups. Aaron Pierre and Omar Beckles are on Grenada duty and Ryan Giles is expected to today get an England Under-20 call.