Shrewsbury's Joe Murphy wants to play into his 40s

The former Republic of Ireland international made his Town league debut aged 38 in the 1-0 win over Peterborough and played a starring role for Sam Ricketts’ side with his second-half penalty save from Marcus Maddison.

The experience shot-shopper could be set for a spell between the sticks for Town with O’Leary undergoing a scan on his injured ankle.

When asked if he sees himself as a leader in the Town squad, last summer's free transfer from Bury said: "I've always liked to do that and people ask me about being 38 and wanting to step into coaching.

"I do but I feel great, I feel like I've got a lot to give.

"Last year was a big eye-opener for me. I was injured a lot the year before but just to go out and play 46 league games last year and in a tough situation from February onwards – we all know the situation at Bury – just gave me that buzz.

"It was disappointing what happened to the club, I was looking for a club alongside everyone else. It's great to be here, big Brian (Jensen, former Bury goalkeeper coach) probably brought me in as well.

"I still have that hunger to play but I know I'm getting to that stage. But I'd love to play for another three, four, five years if I could and hopefully my body can allow me to do that."