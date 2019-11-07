Advertising
Shrewsbury's Joe Murphy wants to play into his 40s
Veteran Shrewsbury goalkeeper Joe Murphy still believes he has plenty of miles left in the tank.
The former Republic of Ireland international made his Town league debut aged 38 in the 1-0 win over Peterborough and played a starring role for Sam Ricketts’ side with his second-half penalty save from Marcus Maddison.
The experience shot-shopper could be set for a spell between the sticks for Town with O’Leary undergoing a scan on his injured ankle.
When asked if he sees himself as a leader in the Town squad, last summer's free transfer from Bury said: "I've always liked to do that and people ask me about being 38 and wanting to step into coaching.
"I do but I feel great, I feel like I've got a lot to give.
"Last year was a big eye-opener for me. I was injured a lot the year before but just to go out and play 46 league games last year and in a tough situation from February onwards – we all know the situation at Bury – just gave me that buzz.
"It was disappointing what happened to the club, I was looking for a club alongside everyone else. It's great to be here, big Brian (Jensen, former Bury goalkeeper coach) probably brought me in as well.
"I still have that hunger to play but I know I'm getting to that stage. But I'd love to play for another three, four, five years if I could and hopefully my body can allow me to do that."
