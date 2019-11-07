Advertising
Shrewsbury Town recall Cameron Gregory from Kidderminster Harriers as cover for Max O'Leary
Shrewsbury have recalled goalkeeper Cameron Gregory from his loan spell at Kidderminster Harriers.
The 19-year-old has come back to Montgomery Waters Meadow as cover with Max O’Leary sidelined with an injury.
Gregory has made 13 appearances for National North outfit Harriers.
He is expected to be on the bench against Bradford in the FA Cup on Saturday with Joe Murphy between the sticks.
Scan results on O’Leary’s ankle injury resulted in ‘nothing too major’ and the young Irishman, on loan from Bristol City, is not expected to be out for a lengthy period
