Shrewsbury Town League One trip to Doncaster postponed due to international call-ups

Town have three players called up to represent their nations and therefore boss Sam Ricketts has been able to push the fixture, scheduled for November 16, back.

Defenders Aaron Pierre and Omar Beckles will hope to seal Grenada's qualification to the Gold Cup when they jet out to Caribbean and it is likely that Wolves loanee Ryan Giles will be involved with England's under-20s, at least on the standby list.

Loan goalkeeper Max O'Leary has been involved with the Republic of Ireland squad before but is currently out with an ankle injury.

It is also understood Grenada are keen to include Town's Ollie Norburn and Ro-Shaun Williams in their squad.

The Keepmoat Stadium fixture will be re-arranged for a later date, to be confirmed.

It is the second League One clash that Shrewsbury have had postponed owing to international football this season after a home game with Peterborough, which was replayed this with, with Ricketts' men 1-0 winners.