AFC Telford United loan Shrewsbury Town's Ryan Barnett for remainder of season

The 20-year-old attacker has spent time on loan at his hometown club before having played a key role in their impressive campaign under Gavin Cowan last season.

Barnett made 25 appearances for the Bucks, scoring once, as they reached the semi-final of the FA Trophy and just missed out on the National League North play-offs.

The Shrewsbury academy graduate has featured in the cup competitions for Sam Ricketts' Town this season, completing 90 minutes against Rotherham and Port Vale in a right wing-back role, as well as a cameo against Newcastle United under-21s.

Barnett put in a number of exciting displays for Cowan's men last term but the Bucks boss thinks the youngster has unfinished business at the New Bucks Head.

"We obviously know what he can do and having spoken to him he feels he unfinished business here," said Cowan.

"He had a brilliant season with us but he knows my views on the move. We got the semi-final of the FA Trophy but I wanted to win it.

"We were one goal off finishing in the play-offs but I wanted to win the play-offs.

"He's a Telford lad and he wanted to come back and do well. We have a very good relationship and he wanted to play for me and the team, and that's important, rather than play for themselves.

"He's not had a look at Shrewsbury to come and play for us and hopefully we can help him further down the line. He will be a brilliant option for us."

Ricketts, a former Telford defender, explained that the loan deal will enable Barnett, who signed a new one-year extension to his Montgomery Waters Meadow contract last summer, to continue his development.

Barnett was briefly recalled from his first Telford loan last January, where he was given permission to play in the EFL Trophy knockout stages, before returning to the New Bucks Head.

"It's an opportunity for Barney to get some game time," added Town boss Ricketts.

"He obviously went there last year and did very well. It's important he plays to continue his development. He's been around the team and played the odd game but not enough.

"Location-wise it's good, we can keep an eye on him and he'll still train with us on certain days, it suits all parties.

"He needs to continue to improve and push on. You get that with games more than anything. To mature as a player, he's obviously got ability but needs that game time as a young player to grow into himself."