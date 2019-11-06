Menu

Shrewsbury Town's Omar Beckles nominated for League One player of month award

By Lewis Cox | Shrewsbury Town FC | Published:

Shrewsbury Town defender Omar Beckles has been nominated for League One player of the month for October.

The popular stopper has been a regular in Sam Ricketts’ well-drilled defence this season, helping Shrewsbury to an impressive number of clean sheets.

Town conceded just once in four games in October with Grenada international Beckles, alongside Aaron Pierre and Ro-Shaun Williams, playing a key role.

The 28-year-old also got on the scoresheet for the second time this season to earn his side an important point in the 1-1 home draw against Gillingham.

The Shrewsbury man is up against an attacking trio for the award. Oxford flier Tariqe Fosu and strikers Ian Henderson, of Rochdale, and Fleetwood’s Paddy Madden.

Nominated League One managers of the month are Wycombe’s Gareth Ainsworth, Darren Ferguson of Peterborough, AFC Wimbledon’s Glyn Hodges and Oxford chief Karl Robinson.

Winners are announced on Friday.

Shrewsbury Town FC Football Sport
