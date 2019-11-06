Shrewsbury 1-0 Peterborough – Lewis Cox's player ratings

Town reporter Lewis Cox rates the performances as improving Shrews claim another scalp on home soil and Sam Ricketts’ men add to their momentum.

Joe Murphy - A dream league debut for the veteran goalkeeper who showed he can very much be called upon in the absence of No.1 Max O’Leary. Stole the show with the penalty save from Maddison and was surprisingly untested otherwise, but a commanding figure throughout. 8

Ethan Ebanks-Landell - What a way to announce yourself back in the team with a first goal for the club that seals three very welcome points. The defender was the pick of Town’s bunch, it looked like he hadn’t been away. A very impressive and typically dominant display. 9

Aaron Pierre - Seems to be able to do no wrong at the heart of the Town defence. He is strong as an ox and is yet to be beaten when it comes to the physical test but can also take care of opposition in a foot race and with the ball on the floor. Toney and Eisa did not get a sniff. 8

Omar Beckles - The centre-half can be pleased with yet another strong and largely composed display. Like his defensive partners he ensured the free-scoring Posh attack got no joy but a slight blot on his copybook is conceding the penalty - albeit it looked soft. A big hand in the winner. 8

Donald Love - Another who can do no wrong in this Town team. He has managed to find a new level in recent weeks and was very busy up and down the right flank. The 3-4-3 seems to have suited the popular defender. He was strong and solid in the tackle and worked tirelessly. 7

Ollie Norburn - Big night for the skipper against the club that tried to sign him in the summer and Norburn played like a man out to show what he can do. Started the game on the front foot with a real energy to his game and grew stronger late on as Town wrestled all control, largely thanks to the midfield graft. 8

Josh Laurent - Grew into the contest but ended it as effective as his midfield partner Norburn. Showed both sides to his game, carrying the ball forward past the opposition and getting shots away at goal as well as using his energy to stifle the opposition and diving into challenges. 8

Advertising

Scott Golbourne - Giles may be nearing a comeback but this former Wolves man has not put a foot wrong in his three matches in Ricketts’ side and deserves a lot of credit. He is incredibly solid and reliable in possession and used numerous smart flicks and tricks to move the ball. Defended well too. 8

Dave Edwards - Fortunately was not made to rue the glaring chance he smashed wide in the first half. Energy levels looked good and he got into some good positions if was a little lacking with the ball himself. Still has benefitted from being more advanced in this tweaked 3-4-3 formation. 7

Shaun Whalley - Had some quiet spells by his high standards but his set-pieces were on the money - his free-kick created the goal - and hit the byline on numerous occasions before delivering some good crosses. Just waiting for him to grasp a game and take it by the scruff of the neck. 7

Jason Cummings - Will be delighted Town saw off his former club but is another who could have got on the scoresheet before Shrews did manage to break the deadlock. Would have fancied himself 10 yards out but the keeper made a decent save. Wasn’t as involved as previous games. 7

Advertising

Subs:

Fejiri Okenabirhie (Cummings, 59) - No lack of willingness to run to keep defenders honest but would want to keep hold of it more. 6

Louis Thompson (Edwards, 64) - Would have enjoyed his half hour cameo and looked good, a throwback to early weeks of his loan. Energetic. 7

Brad Walker (Whalley, 90+2) - n/a

Subs not used: Agius (gk), Giles, Goss, McCormick.