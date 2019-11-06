Joe Murphy: Shrewsbury's Max O'Leary can go all the way

Murphy made his Town league debut aged 38 in the 1-0 win over Peterborough and played a starring role for Sam Ricketts' side with his second-half penalty save from Marcus Maddison.

The experience shot-shopper could be set for a spell between the sticks for Town with O'Leary undergoing a scan on his injured ankle.

Murphy, who has made more than 500 league appearances since his debut in August 2001, said he knew almost immediately that Bristol City loanee O'Leary had a big future.

Murphy, whose only previous Shrewsbury outings were in the EFL Cup and EFL Trophy, said: "I could see from the first 15 or 20 minutes of training in Portugal and I said to the lads I think he can go all the way to the top.

"His mentality, the way he is as a lad, I was rooming with him and he's very laid back, well educated, speaks well, he's got unbelievable talent.

"I want to play and it's nice to contribute and push him a little bit now hopefully."

Dubliner Murphy is a two-time Republic of Ireland international having won his caps seven years apart in 2003 and 2010. Robins loanee O'Leary, 23, was called up to the Ireland squad at the end of last season.