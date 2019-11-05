Sam Ricketts: Shrewsbury deserved the three points against Peterborough

The free-scoring Posh, highest goalscorers in top four divisions, were blunted by Town on Bonfire Night and barely threatened Town's goal - other than stand-in Town keeper Joe Murphy making second-half penalty save on his league debut.

The hosts had taken a deserved lead on the stroke of half-time as defender Ethan Ebanks-Landell capped his return to the side with his first goal for the club.

The shutout was an eighth in 16 League One games for Ricketts' impressively drilled side and leaves them just two points off the top six.

Ricketts insisted the victory was down to the entire team. He said: "I think it's testament to the whole team. The back lads have to keep them quiet but the lack of service to them is a big one.

"If they can't get the ball forward to them then they can't score.

"We have defenders who are athletic, tall, can handle the ball in the air, can handle someone running them down the side.

"But we have forward players who work extremely hard to try to disrupt those balls forward and narrow down angles.

"We had two midfielders in Norbs (Ollie Norburn) and Josh (Laurent) who worked incredibly hard picking up second balls, tackling, jumping, pressing and coming out with the ball.

"It was very good."

Ricketts' improving side have downed promotion hopefuls Sunderland and Peterborough in back-to-back home victories and sit 11th in the standings ahead of a break for FA Cup and EFL Trophy action.

The Town boss is refusing to get carried away and is instead focusing on helping his squad progress.

"It's extremely tight. We just have to keep picking up a few points along the way and keep ticking over," he added.

"The big one is to keep improving.

"It's nice to be two points outside the play-offs. But we sit 11th, there's an awful lot of teams there.

"We have to look forward to a couple of Cup games now."

Ever-present league goalkeeper Max O'Leary will be sent for a scan on his ankle injury sustained at Wycombe.

Stand-in veteran Murphy, 38, a former Republic of Ireland international, said he refused to be sucked into Marcus Maddison's line of sight and gambled on diving to his right to make the crucial penalty save.