Dave Edwards: Shrewsbury don't go out just to defend

Sam Ricketts’ men play host to the top scorers in the top four leagues at Montgomery Waters Meadow tonight.

Third-placed Posh have thrashed in 39 goals in 16 games before the trip to Shrewsbury, who are finding goals tougher to come by and looking to respond to Saturday’s narrow reverse at League One leaders Wycombe.

Midfielder Edwards, 33, has started the last two games and claims he feels in the best shape since ankle surgery in the summer. He said: “It is frustrating but the more we don’t score the more pressure we put on ourselves to score.

“Ultimately that might affect our finishing, you might snatch at chances or something like that.

“But we’re professional footballers. We’ve got to be brave and strong enough that when the ball bounces we can concentrate on our technique and rely on the skillset to put the ball in the net or at least work the keeper.

“We’re creating opportunities but maybe putting too much pressure on ourselves to score – but then we know we’ve got to do that and it’s letting us down. If we’d have scored more goals we’d have been right up at the top of the table.”

New striker Jason Cummings, who tonight faces the club he spent the start of last season on loan with, is top scorer with four.

He has led the line in Ricketts’ new 3-4-3 system which has allowed Edwards and Shaun Whalley to play in support of the striker. “It’s nearly there, we’re developing and controlling games better,” Welshman Edwards said.

“The lads are creating more chances but the final bits are letting us down.

“We never go to a game and say ‘let’s shut up shop and play for a nil-nil’, that’s never in our thoughts.

“We want to be attacking and score goals. We know we have to play ourselves into games and be solid. We defend really well and try hard to play with freedom going forward.

“But there’s so much more we need to do to be more competitive.”

Edwards added: “Look at the forwards we’ve got, loads who will score goals, we need it to all come together.”

Ryan Giles returned to training yesterday after a knee injury and could be involved, while Ethan Ebanks-Landell is expected to slot back into defence for the suspended Ro-Shaun Williams.