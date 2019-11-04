Use Wycombe hurt for Peterborough – Shrewsbury boss Sam Ricketts

The quick turnaround brings third-placed Peterborough, the highest scorers in the top four divisions, to Montgomery Waters Meadow.

Ricketts and Town were left with a sense of unjustice after taking nothing from Adams Park on Saturday, where he felt his side were the better team and deserved at least a point.

But Shrewsbury missed several first-half opportunities and fell to a 57th-minute Rolando Aarons winner.

“It’s another tough game against a side who are free-scoring,” Ricketts said of the Peterborough visit.

“We’ll have to get ourselves ready and use the disappointment and all the anger from Saturday to tomorrow night.

“You need to score. You’ve got to score. When you’re on top you definitely want to score in that moment.

“But unfortunately we didn’t. We had some real good chances but didn’t hit the target.

“If you hit the target on either of Scotty Golbourne or Ollie Norburn’s header then we score.

Advertising

“That makes all the difference. For all of our good play and everything like that, we just have to make sure we put the ball in the back of the net.”

Town will miss Ro-Shaun Williams against the Posh tomorrow after the defender was sent off for a second yellow card in stoppage time at Wycombe.

“Maybe it was a little bit if inexperience but I just think the referee got backed into a corner and lost control of the gameand then that’s what happens,” added Ricketts.