Starve lethal Peterborough trio of service, Sam Ricketts tells his Shrewsbury team

Town's defence has been the highlight of their campaign so far with Ricketts having worked hard throughout the summer on making his side difficult to beat.

Just three teams have conceded fewer goals than the Montgomery Waters Meadow side in League One this season.

Town's backline will be slightly tweaked tonight with the suspended Ro-Shaun Williams sitting out for Ethan Ebanks-Landell, who is back from injury.

And they face arguably their toughest test yet against Posh, who are top scorers in the top four leagues, ahead of even Manchester City and Liverpool, with 39 goals.

“We need to do a bit of everything," said Ricketts when asked about keeping Darren Ferguson's side, including lethal trio Ivan Toney, Mo Eisa and Marcus Maddison, quiet. "Good defending, good positioning, restrict the service and when they do get chances you’re asking your goalkeeper to make a few saves.

“As a defender you’re always trying to cut down shots or blocking shots as much as you can.

“They’ve got real talents in (Marcus) Maddison, Ivan Toney and Mo Eisa. I’ve seen Maddison score from 30 yards when he doesn’t look like shooting.

“There’s talk of Ivan Toney going for £10million in January. It shows the level.

“We think we can hurt them and certainly have the players to do so.

“Sometimes they play more open. When you have a front three like that you can more or less leave them and they do that."

Asked if attack was the best form of defence Ricketts said: “Yes, keep the ball, keep it as far away from our goal and under control with possession.”

Town striker Jason Cummings, top scorer with four goals, spent the first half of last season on loan at London Road from Nottingham Forest.

He began the campaign in sparkling form with six goals in his first six games but went on to net just twice more for Posh, both in the EFL Trophy.

Ricketts added: "He's looking good, he's physically getting better all the time. It was his first 90 minutes on Saturday.

"He's inching along and the more he plays the better he will be.

"He's up for every game, he loves football. Playing against a former club always add to it for anyone."