Dave Edwards: Ro-Shaun Williams naive to get sent off

Williams will sit out tomorrow’s League One visit of Peterborough through suspension.

And Welshman Edwards says Town will miss the centre-half as they bid to halt Posh’s prolific front three.

“It was a bit of naivety from Ro,” said Edwards. “You could almost see it coming. You could see the frustration building up from Ro-Shaun and Akinfenwa is clever.

“It looked harsh but you can’t put your hands on someone else in any situation.

“He got punished for it and will be a big miss for us on Tuesday night.”

Town fell to a second half winner from Rolando Aarons and Edwards was disappointed in how they responded to going behind. “We didn’t do enough in the final half hour to justify scoring, didn’t create enough,” he added.

“We started to move the ball a little bit better but never really got in a position where we were going to hurt them.

“That’s probably the most disappointing thing, that there wasn’t a big reaction after the goal. We weren’t all over them trying to get that equaliser and go onto win the game, it kind of petered out."