Sam Ricketts says Shrewsbury Town are ready for demanding run

Town’s clash at Wycombe today is the second in a run of nine straight League One contests that pits Ricketts’ 12th-placed side against higher-ranked opposition.

But the Montgomery Waters Meadow chief believes his troops are poised to tackle the challenging schedule, which runs until Boxing Day, head on.

Ricketts insists his new-look side’s start to the campaign, which sees them a point from seventh after 14 games, is an ideal platform to build from as they into the difficult fixtures.

“Yes it’s demanding, but it’s something we’ll enjoy going into and seeing where we get to,” Ricketts said. “The league can change so quickly. There’s one point between us and five teams ahead.

“We’ve got to keep going and see what we can pick up in these run of games.”

Town began the challenging spell of league fixtures in the best possible manner, by securing all three points against Sunderland last weekend.

The manager explained that the league’s lower sides can also make life difficult for his team.

“There are no easy games. We’ve played teams like Gillingham who made it really hard for us, we had to break them down,” he added.

“On paper that should’ve been easier because of where they are in the league as opposed to playing a Wycombe, but every game is different.

“We have to just keep ticking over. The more this young, inexperienced team plays, gets closer together and used to what we are doing as a team, we will only improve.

“The good thing is we’ve started well and now it’s just a question of keeping that ticking over.”