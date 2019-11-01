Wycombe v Shrewsbury Town: Salop ready to play the party-pooper role

The high-flying Chairboys are unbeaten on home turf and have lost just once in League One this season as they aim to overturn the odds that had them fighting against the drop, writes Lewis Cox.

Town were in a similar position two years ago and, like second-placed Wycombe, had lost just once by this point in a campaign that took them all the way to the play-off final. There are certainly enough parallels.

But Ricketts has been busy devising a plan that allows his side to come out on top in Buckinghamshire, a feat that none of big guns Peterborough, Sunderland or Portsmouth have managed this season.

“You have to believe you can go and do that,” Ricketts said of spoiling the Adams Park party.

“Nobody has been able to do that this season but there’s no reason why we can’t.

“We know we’re certainly able to put a performance on and we know what we’re capable of. They won’t make it easy for us, they’re good at how they play and what they do.”

It’s a contest that doesn’t boast the glamour or wow factor of Sunderland at Montgomery Waters Meadow last weekend.

But the table portrays an even tougher challenge.

Advertising

“Yes you want to play against the Sunderlands but then you look at where Wycombe are in the league and think that’ll be a good one to go and test ourselves to see where they are in comparison to us,” added Ricketts.

“We’ll go there with the ambition and gameplan to get a result against them.”

Gareth Ainsworth’s hard-working side have proved very adept at edging their noses in front and shutting up shop on opposition. They do not lack in firepower and have netted as many as leaders Ipswich (24) – twice as many as Town.

But Shrewsbury’s resolute backline have showed they are up to the task this season. Both sides have conceded just 14 goals.

Advertising

Winger Shaun Whalley knows what it is like to be the underdog battling at the top of League One. He is one of only a handful of players left from Town’s squad that did just that two seasons ago.

The 32-year-old made his return to Ricketts’ line-up against Sunderland last week after a stop-start first couple of months to this season.

Jordan Willis of Sunderland and Shaun Whalley of Shrewsbury Town (AMA)

Whalley, the longest-serving member of the Shrews squad, said: “I think it’ll be really good because they’re doing so well. I think they’ll have a good lot of fans there for a good atmosphere.

“Hopefully we’ll silence the atmosphere and annoy the fans.”

Town’s flying No.7 recalled the feeling when the Town side he shone in sat in the division’s automatic promotion places.

He added: “We were going into games thinking ‘we’re going to win this’.

“Everything just seems to click and they’re probably thinking like that. I’m under no illusions it’ll be a tough game, but one to look forward to.”

Whalley is looking forward to a quick hello with Chairboys boss Ainsworth, who played alongside his father Neil at Preston.

He has started just half (seven) of Town’s league games this season, a different experience to the regular football he is used to.

“I do think most people are like that (dislike not playing) – most maybe don’t get as unhappy as me,” the attacker said. “It is hard when you’ve been playing week in, week out at different levels for most of your career.

“I’ve just got to try to impress when I come on or when I start games.”

Whalley is yet to score in 15 outings in all competitions this season but is not getting caught up by that mini-drought.

He added: “I was waiting for somebody to mention that!

“All of the lads are new so they can’t remember the last time I scored – but I do. It was a long time ago. I feel like I’ve had a few chances but not that many.

“It’s not something I’m worrying about. I’m scoring in training and the ‘J’ (celebration in honour of son Jude) comes out – no, not really! I’m sure it won’t be long.”

Predicted line-up:

Shrewsbury Town (3-4-3): O'Leary; Williams, Pierre, Beckles; Love, Norburn (c), Laurent, Golbourne; Whalley, Cummings, Edwards.

Subs: Murphy (gk), Barnett, Walker, McCormick, Thompson, Goss, Okenabirhie.