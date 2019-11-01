Same XI is not a given for Shrewsbury at Wycombe – Sam Ricketts

The Shrewsbury manager tweaked his usual 3-5-2 formation for the visit of the Black Cats and it worked a treat as Town earned a 1-0 victory.

But Ricketts insisted it is not simply a case of ‘not changing a winning team’ as he prepares to take his charges to second-place Wycombe tomorrow.

The Shrews chief explained that each starting XI, and the system they are deployed in, is determined by the opposition – adding that high-flying Wycombe pose a different threat to Sunderland.

“No not really,” said Ricketts on the possibility of fielding unchanged personnel and formation from last weekend’s Montgomery Waters Meadow win.

“It’s a different game. Wycombe play differently to Sunderland so we’ll have to pick a team which suits what we’re facing.

“We’re away from home too, so we’ll pick a team accordingly. You have to judge it on what they’re good at, where you think they are strong or weak and what gives you the best chance.”

Gareth Ainsworth’s Chairboys are unbeaten at Adams Park and the surprise package of the League One season, riding high in the automatic promotion places.

“It’s very specific, they work extremely hard, have forward players who gamble, chase lost causes and make something happen,” Ricketts, whose 12th-placed side have lost just once in nine, added.

“They’ve got a knack of scoring a goal and being hard to break down on the back of that.”

Ryan Giles and Daniel Udoh (both knee) are missing while Ethan Ebanks-Landell has returned to training but is not ready to feature.