Shrewsbury's Fejiri Okenabirhie has high hopes in front of goal this season

The Town hot-shot missed a month of the current campaign with a hamstring injury but is back up to speed and has two goals n just four starts for Sam Ricketts’ side so far.

Okenabirhie was a big hit in his first term with Shrewsbury and, after not starting in the league until October 13, found the goal trail with some crucial efforts in league and cup to lead the way for goals.

The 23-year-old has endured another stop-start opening to a season but with Callum Lang and Daniel Udoh sidelined through injury, Okenabirhie looks set to play a leading role alongside Jason Cummings.

“I’m happy to be back, it’s never nice being injured,” said Okenabirhie. “I did it in the Burton game (August 24), it was weird because it happened right at the end of the game, the last action of the game, it was quite annoying.

“You always want to improve and try to better what you did. Now I’m back fit I’m trying to look forward and do it again.”

The former Arsenal schoolboy, who was signed by John Askey from Dagenham & Redbridge, has lofty targets for his second full season in the Football League.

“I want to better 16 if I can,” he added. “I just take it in stages and not look too far ahead.

“There’s always competition for places. Everyone has got a part to play in the team. You just have to be ready when called upon.”

Ricketts’ usual 3-5-2 formation accommodates two centre-forwards, but the boss changed to an ambitious 3-4-3 for last Saturday’s 1-0 victory over Sunderland.

Okenabirhie came off the bench in the second half while Dave Edwards and Shaun Whalley got the nod in support of match-winner Cummings.

“We have team objectives that we want to achieve and everyone’s got to be part of that,” added Okenabirhie.

“We have better players and better for the squad. It’ll help moving forward, which is what we all want.

“Jason is a good player, he’s a good character as well. He’s a funny guy, It’s good to have him.

“All the players can be successful (with us). We all have different attributes, we all have to use them.”