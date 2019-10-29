No peace with Joker Jason Cummings, says Shrewsbury Town pal Sean Goss

Joaquin Phoenix’s brilliant biopic portrayal of the troubled Batman nemesis is currently leading the way in the box office and Cummings has marked the release with four goals in his first eight Town games.

Shrewsbury is far brighter than Gotham – even given the current flooding problems – and Cummings has already settled down nicely.

Nobody at Shrewsbury knows the 24-year-old Scot better than team-mate Sean Goss. The pair played together as loanees at Rangers and shared a flat at the beginning of their time together in Shropshire.

Goss, who has now moved into his own place, reflected on the misunderstood striker who is not only a handful to defenders, but also as a housemate.

“He’s a character! Sometimes you’ve got to sneak off to get a bit of peace and quiet,” said Goss of Cummings, who is a big fan of the film series.

“He’s a great lad, he’s really getting his head down and I think that will show during the season. I’m sure he’ll score a lot of goals here.

“He’s a great character on and off the pitch but the main thing for him is scoring goals and I think he will this year.”

Goss smiled of Shrewsbury’s latest high-profile acquisition: “Every two minutes it’s like ‘can we play FIFA?’ or ‘can we play Fortnite?’ But it’s alright, I get on with it.

“He was asking what I wanted to do for my birthday and I was like ‘I don’t want to spend it with you’ and he said we were going for a meal, so that was decent.”

Goss joined on a free transfer from QPR last summer and started every league game until Saturday’s victory over Sunderland, where Cummings thrashed in a fine winner,

He and Cummings spent loans north of the border at Ibrox in 2018.

Goss added: “I think (at times) he’s come across in the wrong way and there was one or two things that came out but I never saw that in him.

“I know he wants to get his head down and be in the headlines for the right reasons which is scoring goals.

“Obviously I knew what he was going to bring to the squad. Once he gets one hundred per cent fit he’ll definitely bring it all here.

“I heard there was a bit of talk. He asked me what it was like, I said I was loving it here and enjoying my football.

“Now he’s come here and he’s said he is loving it too which is all good.”

German-born midfield playmaker Goss has impressed onlookers in his short time at Shrewsbury and believes the club is an attractive option for players, such as himself, desperate to play games.

“I remember speaking to Ro (Ro-Shaun Williams) and Donald (Love) before coming here and they said they were loving it,”added the midfielder. “I had quite a tough time down at QPR and lost quite a bit of confidence from not being involved.

“It’s only coming here that I realised (what it’s about) and then Jason asks me the same and I tell him I’m loving it.

“It’s a great platform to get yourself out there. When there’s lots of you in the team that want to do that then the team will grow together and push on together.”

“You like to hope fans are behind you, you go out on the weekend wanting them behind you to give you the extra boost as well.”