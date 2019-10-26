Jason Cummings: Shrewsbury Town have to be more clinical

The 24-year-old has three goals from his first seven games at the Shrews since joining from Nottingham Forest in the summer.

And after Tuesday night’s 1-1 draw with Gillingham, he is hungry for more.

The forward is expected to lead the line against the Black Cats, but with Shrewsbury the second lowest scorers in the whole of League One, he says improvements need to be made in that final third.

Only basement side Bolton (five) have scored less than Sam Ricketts’ 11-goal side.

Though with just 14 goals conceded in those opening 13 League One games, Cummings made a case for the defence.

He said: “We have not been beaten in the last few games and we need to build on that. Maybe we need to be more clinical at times.”

He added: “Against Sunderland I feel we just need to be a bit better in the final third with our final pass.

“We have not conceded many goals either though, so that is a positive. I don’t think we are too far off.”

And with 8,000 fans expected to pack into Montgomery Waters Meadow, the striker wants the 14th-placed side’s home base to be a fortress.

He said: “We want to win every game, especially at home, we need to make that a fortress and win every game. I think we are not far off where we want to be too, we are four points off the top six. We do need a couple of wins though to get us up there.”