Shrewsbury Town Women host China U18s

By Lewis Cox | Shrewsbury Town FC | Published:

Shrewsbury Town In the Community Women and Girls tested themselves against possible international stars of the future in a friendly against China Under-18s.

Shrewsbury Town In the Community Women and Ladies pose for a post-match photo with the China under-18 opposition

And the Town side gave their high-profile visitors a run for their money, particularly in a competitive first half at Ludlow Football Stadium, where the visitors were just 1-0 up at the break. Tom Peevor, who is in charge of the Shrewsbury team, was able to organise the special friendly as the China under-18s squad were enjoying a tour of England and were due to face Manchester City Under-18s, but the fixture was cancelled.

So Peevor stepped in and the Town community outfit were able to host the youthful China side, who eventually powered to a 5-0 victory.

The Shrewsbury Women and Girls team are a branch of the club’s community programme. They play in the West Midlands League Division One North and lost 3-1 at Sandwell Ladies on Sunday.

Lewis Cox

By Lewis Cox
Multi-Media Sports Journalist - @lewiscox_star

Sports reporter with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Covering Shrewsbury Town and with a keen eye for non-league and grassroots.

