Shrewsbury Town Women host China U18s

And the Town side gave their high-profile visitors a run for their money, particularly in a competitive first half at Ludlow Football Stadium, where the visitors were just 1-0 up at the break. Tom Peevor, who is in charge of the Shrewsbury team, was able to organise the special friendly as the China under-18s squad were enjoying a tour of England and were due to face Manchester City Under-18s, but the fixture was cancelled.

So Peevor stepped in and the Town community outfit were able to host the youthful China side, who eventually powered to a 5-0 victory.

The Shrewsbury Women and Girls team are a branch of the club’s community programme. They play in the West Midlands League Division One North and lost 3-1 at Sandwell Ladies on Sunday.