Shrewsbury Town awaiting news from specialist on Romain Vincelot hip injury

The Frenchman was part of Sam Ricketts' midfield for the first two games of the League One season against Portsmouth and MK Dons.

But he has not played a minute since despite catching the eye with two robust displays.

Ricketts revealed ahead of tomorrow's visit of Gillingham that the former Coventry and Bradford man, who turns 34 later this month, has seen a specialist about the hip injury that has put him out of action for more than two months.

"Romain has seen a specialist with his hip," said the Town boss.

"We will reveal that outcome as and when we find out."

Ricketts confirmed the midfielder, who had trained well throughout pre-season, would not be featuring for Town any time soon.

Vincelot, signed on an 18-month deal from Crawley in January, missed the tail-end of last season with a knee injury picked up in the FA Cup at Wolves.

Town defender Ethan Ebanks-Landell has not yet returned to training from a hamstring injury and will not be involved against Steve Evans' Gills.