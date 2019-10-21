FA Cup: Shrewsbury Town to host Bradford City in first round

Sam Ricketts' side – who made it to the fourth round last season, eventually being dumped out by Wolves in a hard-fought replay at Molineux – are set to welcome the Bantams to Montgomery Waters Meadow on Saturday, November 9.

Bradford, of League Two, are managed by Gary Bowyer, who was once linked with the Town job.

Shrewsbury lost both games against the Bantams last season despite them ending up being relegated from League One.

The winners of the tie will receive £36,000 in prize money.

Wrexham, meanwhile, have found out who they will face if they beat Chesterfield in tomorrow night's fourth qualifying round replay.

If they win, League One outfit Rochdale will be heading to the Racecourse Ground.