Lincoln City 0-0 Shrewsbury Town – Lewis Cox's player ratings

Boss Sam Ricketts felt it was his side's best away performance of the season. But in a game of few chances, Town were unable to find a way through the hosts, who were reduced to 10 men 10 minutes from time.

Town reporter Lewis Cox rates the players as Shrews earned a sixth clean sheet of the season.

Max O’Leary - The keeper had very little to do, which is credit to the players in front of him. Claimed some high balls over the top well early on but made his big contribution by denying John Akinde with a decent save late on. 6

Ro-Shaun Williams - One of his most solid displays of the season. Covered runners well across the penalty box and made important clearances. Continues to lead by example despite tender years. 7

Aaron Pierre - Town's best player on the night with another storming performance in the heart of defence. He cleared every bit of danger and was instrumental in another clean sheet. A real leader's display having travelled more than 10,000 miles recently. 7

Omar Beckles - Like Pierre, Beckles deserves enormous credit for his display after international duty. Just as important in helping preserve the shut out. A couple of wobbly pieces of possession early on but he recovered well. 6

Donald Love - Possibly a bit of an off-night for the right wing-back who has been so consistent since joining in the summer. He was a little uncharacteristically wasteful at times, albeit was not undone defensively. 6

Ollie Norburn - Showed good energy and it was clear he was trying to help his side find their feet early on as Lincoln started well. Norburn used the ball smartly for the most part, but was not as influential as he'd have liked. 6

Sean Goss - Whether they meant to or not, Lincoln allowed Goss plenty of time on the ball and the deep midfielder's passing range was on display. He was trying to be Town's creative spark with a killer pass. Fine 35-yard free-kick almost as close as Shrews came. 7

Josh Laurent - No lack of energy or endeavour with or without the ball from Laurent. Always looks like he is trying to make things happen with a pass or dribble. Too many passes off target this time, though. Good strike well saved late on. 6

Ryan Giles - A quiet start to the game but began to come into his own as Town stemmed the Imps tide and had more of the ball. Showed great pace and ability to beat a man, but nobody was there for his end product. 6

Jason Cummings - Not the sharpest he has looked in Town colours so far. Ricketts praised both strikers for their hard work but the Scot struggled to hold it up early on. Should have done better from an Imps slip in the first half but passed to Okenabirhie. Fierce strike just before half-time. 6

Fejiri Okenabirhie - Will be disappointed to have lost his footing at the key moment from Cummings' pass in that big moment. Otherwise felt isolated and on the peripheral. Town did not play to his strengths with service often starved. 6

Subs:

Daniel Udoh (Cummings, 60) - Always brings a good, fresh energy to the team from the bench and held the ball up well. 6

Shaun Whalley (Okenabirhie, 70) - Had little impact on the action itself but involved in the key flashpoint as Cian Bolger was sent off for an apparent elbow as Whalley was flying down the left. n/a

Louis Thompson (Goss, 86) - n/a

Subs not used: Murphy, Golbourne, Walker, Edwards.